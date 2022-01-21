Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Centerra Gold (CG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Centerra Gold (TSE: CG):

1/19/2022 – Centerra Gold had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50.

1/19/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

1/7/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$14.00.

1/4/2022 – Centerra Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Centerra Gold was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$10.00.

1/4/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$9.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$10.00 to C$9.75.

12/6/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$11.75 to C$11.25.

11/24/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.75 to C$11.75.

TSE CG traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,910. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.54. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.23. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$14.73.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -7.27%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

