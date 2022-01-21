Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.58. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

WABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 52.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

