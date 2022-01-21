Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) PT Set at C$1.00 by Raymond James

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) received a C$1.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s previous close.

CVE WHN opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$53.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Westhaven Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$0.80.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.