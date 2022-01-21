WhiteCoin Tops One Day Volume of $7.45 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $446.15 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00030252 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017312 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004469 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001924 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

