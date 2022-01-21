Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
WHLM opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $14.21.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.
