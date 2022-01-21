Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

WHLM opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $14.21.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHLM. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wilhelmina International by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.