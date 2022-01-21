William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion stock opened at $99.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

