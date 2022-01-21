William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $191,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,359 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after buying an additional 33,971,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after buying an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $269,671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,976,000 after buying an additional 17,744,503 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.68 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.