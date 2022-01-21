Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $165.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.35.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $142.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.80. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.