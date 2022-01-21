Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Trading Up 4.9%

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $221.96 and last traded at $221.96. Approximately 79 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.68.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a market cap of $785.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.47 and its 200-day moving average is $224.13.

In other news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.01, for a total value of $1,105,699.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $410,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,338,930 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 6.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

