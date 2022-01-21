Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,600 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.56.

WTFC traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $104.03.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

