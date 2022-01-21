WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 394,326 shares.The stock last traded at $63.34 and had previously closed at $63.94.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXJ. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 504.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 44,238 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

