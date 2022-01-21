WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues Earnings Results

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WNS stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
