WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues Earnings Results

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WNS stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

