Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in December

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 342.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $25.71 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.