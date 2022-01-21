Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini Sells 4,947 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Workday stock opened at $251.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.16. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,797.76, a P/E/G ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.