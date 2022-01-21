World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Shares of ACC opened at $52.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 403.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

