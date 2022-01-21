World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 460.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 217.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 178,208 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $1,191,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 374.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

SIG opened at $78.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,116 shares of company stock worth $5,949,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.14.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

