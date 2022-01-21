World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 181,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

JWN opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 522.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

