World Asset Management Inc Has $236,000 Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $68.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.85%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

