World Asset Management Inc Makes New $263,000 Investment in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 18.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 31.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,546,000 after acquiring an additional 535,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scientific Games by 48.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,298,000 after purchasing an additional 645,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

SGMS stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.49.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

