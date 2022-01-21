World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,357 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 51.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 548,812 shares of company stock worth $58,294,328. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.89. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

