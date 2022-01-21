Wrapped BNB Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $882.06 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $882.06 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $384.79 or 0.01057108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00054259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00065901 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.29 or 0.07105215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,375.22 or 0.99932243 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00061278 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,215,343 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

