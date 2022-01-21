WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Down 7.7%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares were down 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 124,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,598,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WW shares. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.
The company has a market capitalization of $844.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in WW International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in WW International by 103,481.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 12.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in WW International in the second quarter valued at $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.
About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
