X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Shares Sold by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lessened its holdings in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,327 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in X Financial were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AWH Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of X Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

XYF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. 45 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. X Financial has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $164.25 million, a PE ratio of 152.08 and a beta of 0.83.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter.

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

