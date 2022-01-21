XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.95

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and traded as low as $10.65. XBiotech shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 55,326 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $311.89 million, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 91.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

