Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Biopharma Holdings is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing and commercializing therapies for patient in endocrinology, neurology and gastroenterology. The company’s principal product includes Gvoke(R), a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia and Keveyis(R), the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, formerly known as Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, IL. “

XERS has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $149.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 283,142 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 234,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

