Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Gap Up to $48.69

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.69, but opened at $51.00. Yandex shares last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 78,944 shares traded.

YNDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Get Yandex alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.41. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -122.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Yandex by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,277 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Yandex by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,758 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Yandex by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,298,000 after acquiring an additional 987,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Yandex by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,252,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.