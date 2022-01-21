Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,553.59

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,553.59 ($21.20) and traded as high as GBX 1,580 ($21.56). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,575 ($21.49), with a volume of 13,407 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($23.20) price target on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £915.17 million and a P/E ratio of 1,042.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,525.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,553.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of GBX 8.55 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.