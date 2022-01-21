Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,652,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,734,000 after buying an additional 806,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Yum China by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,449,000 after buying an additional 829,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 496,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Yum China by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,076,000 after purchasing an additional 209,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YUMC opened at $45.68 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

