Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $731.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce $731.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $775.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $690.26 million. CAE posted sales of $638.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $24.55. 358,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,142. CAE has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,580,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,435,000 after acquiring an additional 186,428 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 283,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 585,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

