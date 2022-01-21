Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.10. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FG New America Acquisition.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,044,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,150,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FG New America Acquisition stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 23,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,804. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.92. FG New America Acquisition has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

