Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLI stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. 545,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,936. The firm has a market cap of $893.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $21.24.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

