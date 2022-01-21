Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. IHS Markit posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,074. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $135.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

