Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Will Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will report $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the lowest is $1.90. Olympic Steel reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,450%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $10.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,869 shares of company stock worth $391,316. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,598. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $239.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

