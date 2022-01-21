Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.62. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

RCII traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $41.16. 990,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 867.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

