Zacks: Analysts Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Post $3.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to announce $3.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $13.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $13.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $15.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $2.54 on Friday, reaching $420.52. The company had a trading volume of 52,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,871. The firm has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $459.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.50. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

