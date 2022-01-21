Zacks: Analysts Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $898.20 Million

Analysts predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will announce sales of $898.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $890.00 million and the highest is $905.48 million. Ciena posted sales of $757.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $247,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,598 shares of company stock worth $2,871,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,395,000 after buying an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $1,666,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $2,292,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

