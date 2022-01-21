Zacks: Analysts Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Dana posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $9.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Dana by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dana by 385.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dana by 317.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dana by 110.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAN stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. 1,056,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,387. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dana has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.39.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

