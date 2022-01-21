Zacks: Analysts Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. Globus Medical posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.17. 16,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $75.98.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

