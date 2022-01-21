Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.42. Healthpeak Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,887,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,300. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.