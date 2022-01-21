Zacks: Analysts Expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFLT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. 1,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $494.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

