Zacks: Analysts Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Earnings of $3.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to announce earnings of $3.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.60 and the highest is $3.91. United Therapeutics posted earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $11.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $16.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $460,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,126 shares of company stock worth $11,400,646. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knott David M grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,009,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,133,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $199.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.73.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.