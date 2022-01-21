Zacks: Analysts Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.59 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report sales of $35.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.30 million and the highest is $35.87 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $34.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $142.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $144.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $150.66 million, with estimates ranging from $149.81 million to $151.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

UBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 5,094 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.38. 162,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,839. The company has a market cap of $779.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

