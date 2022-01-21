Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.25). Codexis posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,807,100. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 11.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 33.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Codexis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 1.55. Codexis has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $42.01.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.