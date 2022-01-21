Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.67 Million

Analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce $28.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.40 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $29.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $112.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.60 million to $113.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $116.30 million, with estimates ranging from $115.20 million to $117.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.78. 28,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,153. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $266.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.93. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $33.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.