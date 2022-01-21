Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Green Dot posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. 592,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,790. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,276 shares of company stock valued at $25,921,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 483,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 325,641 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Green Dot by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,785 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $2,535,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.