Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.62. Illumina posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.29.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $380.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.08.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,949 shares of company stock worth $3,690,537 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

