Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Victory Capital posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.44 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VCTR. B. Riley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Victory Capital stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

