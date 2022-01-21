Zacks: Brokerages Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will post sales of $4.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the lowest is $4.07 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $15.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $18.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.48.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 181,066 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $443,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 82.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

