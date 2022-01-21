Zacks: Brokerages Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.86). Invitae reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 157.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the second quarter valued at about $2,347,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the second quarter valued at about $8,042,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 510.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 105,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. 99,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,505,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. Invitae has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

