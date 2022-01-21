Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to post sales of $70.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.76 million to $71.30 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $68.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $280.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.13 million to $281.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $288.75 million, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $294.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRG. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. 1,606,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,469. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 584.66%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

